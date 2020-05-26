EUR/USD edges higher after Monday’s Doji as risk assets in Asia rally

EUR/USD opened 1.0895 in Asia and moved higher, tracking the uptick in the US stock futures. The improved risk appetite weighed over the safe-haven US dollar. Optimism about a potential coronavirus …
