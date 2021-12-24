As such, there can be some volatility coming still on EURUSD pair where we see an ongoing triangle, but it can be wave B or in wave four. In either case, we will have to wait on confirmation before …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Elliott Wave analysis: Wait for confirmation - December 24, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term bullish bias stays intact above 1.1310 - December 24, 2021
- The World’s First Text Message Sold as an NFT for $150,000 USD - December 24, 2021