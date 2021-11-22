EUR/USD Elliott Wave: Calling the decline and selling the rallies at the blue box

EUR/USD came under bearish pressure in the early American session and fell below 1.1250 for the first time since July 2020. The greenback is gathering strength as investors price a hawkish Fed outlook …
