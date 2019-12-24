EUR/USD Elliott Wave View: Reaction Higher Is Expected

EUR/USD is lacking directional bias, as it extends the Asian consolidative mode below 1.1100 into early European trading, with little of relevance on the cards amid X-mas Eve thin market conditions.
