However, a correction may be on the cards, especially as money managers readjust their portfolio on the last day of the week and month, Yohay Elam, an analyst at FXStreet, reports. “Despite various …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD firmer near the 1.1900 mark ahead of data - July 31, 2020
- EUR/USD: End-of-month adjustment to trigger a correction - July 31, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: At the end of the month its the monthly chart technical levels in focus - July 31, 2020