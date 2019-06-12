EUR/USD: Entering Overbought Conditions

EUR/USD has dropped a tad below 1.1200 in the wake of the EU elections. Mainstream parties lost ground, but the votes went to both centrist and populist parties alike. The four-hour chart portrays a …
