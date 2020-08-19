EUR/USD erases early gains as dollar sell-off stalls

EUR/USD’s daily chart shows a bull flag pattern, a trend continuation setup. A breakout would be confirmed if the spot ends Wednesday above the flag resistance at 1.1932. That would imply a …
