EUR/USD erases gains, drops toward 1.0400 on a quiet day

EUR/USD unable to hold to gains, still vulnerable. The EUR/USD dropped from 1.0461 to 1.0416, approaching the Asian session low as the US dollar recovered strength. Volatility remains limited amid low …
