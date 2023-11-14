The single European currency remains locked in a narrow fluctuation band near the 1.07 levels awaiting the very important economic news later in the day . In an extremely foggy environment the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: EU GDP and US inflation day – Will the key data be able to give some direction? - November 14, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend rebound on a soft US inflation reading - November 14, 2023
- Pound Sterling Today: US, UK Inflation To Dominate GBP Vs EUR, USD Over Next 24 Hours - November 14, 2023