*The percentage of IG client accounts with positions in this market that are currently long or short. Calculated to the nearest 1%, as of today morning 8am. Be sure to request IG’s Weekly & Daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: EU gradually reopens but France extends lockdown - April 15, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD weaken after recent gains - April 15, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Now seems poised to aim towards testing 200-DMA, around 1.1060 region - April 15, 2020