EUR/USD is seen to decline further as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes showed that although most committee members voted for a 25-basis point (bp) rate hike at the February meeting, some favoured …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hovers around multi-week lows below 1.0600 - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD, EUR/GBP slip on hawkish Fed minutes while USD/JPY confirms a bottom - February 23, 2023
- EUR/USD: Further pressures with mild reactions remain in play - February 23, 2023