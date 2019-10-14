EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Outlook: Price May Change its Current Direction

On Sep 18 , EUR/USD was hammered at resistance then declined to the levels discussed in our last update at 1.1912. The pair close the weekly candlestick with a 0.7% loss. Similarly, Euro lost value …
