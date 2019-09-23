Last week EUR/JPY declined for the ninth week in a row and closed on Friday with a bearish Doji pattern reflecting the bearish outlook of the pair at this stage. Similarly, EUR/USD continued losing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Weekly Forecast: Bearish Price Action Continues - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1000 handle - September 23, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: at risk of retesting the yearly low - September 23, 2019