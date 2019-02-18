EUR/USD: Euro attempts to push through 1.13080 resistance following a triple bottom price pattern in last weeks session

EUR/USD: The Euro is still struggling to recover since heading south at the beginning of Feb; however, a breakthrough 1.13080 could provide some guide to its recovery and break the downward price patt…
