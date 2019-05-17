Barring a strong turnaround, the EUR/USD is headed for a losing week. The pair has ticked lower on Friday, continuing the downward trend. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.1159, down 0.13% on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD – Euro falls to 2-week low despite strong consumer inflation
Barring a strong turnaround, the EUR/USD is headed for a losing week. The pair has ticked lower on Friday, continuing the downward trend. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.1159, down 0.13% on the …