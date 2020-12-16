Euro (EUR) charges higher despite rising covid cases Euro PMIs in focus, service sector weakness expected US Dollar (USD) lower on safe haven outflows FOMC in focus no changes expected The Euro US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro Hits Fresh 2020 High Ahead of Fed - December 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Trying to Break Crucial 1.22 Level - December 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Above the former year’s high, further gains in sight - December 16, 2020