New lockdowns across the Eurozone are set to weigh on activity in the coming months, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They look for the European Central Bank (ECB) to announce a €500B increase in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: US presidential election developments to keep supporting high yielders - November 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish potential intact, 103.07 key support - November 8, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro is likely to remain relatively restrained – Wells Fargo - November 8, 2020