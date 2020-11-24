EUR/USD: Euro Looks To 1.19 Post German GDP & IFO Data

Euro (EUR) rises after German GDP +8.5% vs 8.2% exp. German IFO 90 vs 87.2 exp although future expectations slumped US Dollar slips on safe haven outflows after Trumps admits defeat US Consumer …
