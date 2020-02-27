EUR/USD’s price was in for another slightly increase given the euro bested the US dollar, which in turn outperformed compared to the remaining FX majors. Its current stalling bear trend technical …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro outperforms again, long bias drops - February 27, 2020
- Euro To US Dollar Exchange Rate Forecasts: Roundup On Latest EUR/USD Outlook Views And Predictions - February 27, 2020
- US Dollar Index looks weak below 99.00 ahead of key data - February 27, 2020