EUR/USD: Euro pulled back below its 500 EMA; resistance at 1.13610 What is going on now with EUR/USD? EUR/USD: The Euro failed to continue at 1.14367 resistance as highlighted in yesterdays update and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD view for the months ahead (spoiler: not up much) - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD: Euro pulled back below its 500 EMA - December 10, 2018
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Outlook: ECB on Deck – Euro Levels to Know - December 10, 2018