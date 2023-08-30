The Euro (EUR) registers solid gains against the US Dollar (USD) as US Treasury bond yields slump due to softer economic data in the United States (US), suggesting the US central bank might keep rates …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro rides high on US economic missteps, hovers around 100-DMA - August 30, 2023
- Eur/Usd Technical Analysis: Retreats From Selling Operations - August 30, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forex Signal: Ichimoku Cloud Points To More Upside - August 30, 2023