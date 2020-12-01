The Euro surged through psychological 1.20 barrier and hit new 2 ½ year high in US trading on Tuesday, completely offsetting negative signal from Monday’s bearish candle with long upper shadow.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro rises through 1.20 barrier, hits the highest since Apr 2018 - December 1, 2020
- USD/CAD consolidates in upper-1.2900s as loonie eyes WTI and OPEC+ developments - December 1, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continuing to Pressure Highs - December 1, 2020