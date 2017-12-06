The euro has inched lower in the Wednesday session. Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1814, down 0.10% on the day. On the release front, German Factory Orders gained 0.5%, above the estimate of -0.2%. There was more positive news, as Eurozone Retail PMI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Euro Shrugs Off Sharp German Industrial Report - December 6, 2017
- EUR/USD Bearish Channel Aiming At 1.17 And 50-61.8% Fibonacci - December 6, 2017
- Currencies: Risk-Off Correction To Slow Further USD Gains - December 6, 2017