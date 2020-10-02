US Dollar (USD) rises on safe haven flows as Trump tests positive for Covid-19 US non-farm payroll expected to show 850,000 jobs created Euro (EUR) trades lower ahead of inflation data ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro Slips On Trump News, EZ Inflation Next - October 2, 2020
- EUR/USD: Further Upside Likely Beyond 1.1790 - October 2, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.1750 Remains A True Wall On The Way Up - October 2, 2020