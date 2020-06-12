Euro (EUR) attempts recovery after steep risk off sell off in the previous session Eurozone industrial production expected to -20% mom in April Safe haven US Dollar (USD) buoyed by fears of a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: Tests 100-hour SMA - June 12, 2020
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Euro Attempts to Recover as Risk Assets Bounce - June 12, 2020
- EUR/USD: Euro Steadies Around $1.13 Amid Second Wave Fears - June 12, 2020