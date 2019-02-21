Jeremy Stretch and Bipan Rai, analysts at CIBCl explained that given internal data disappointments and downside risks to the outlook including Brexit and upcoming elections, euro strength looks to be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro strength looks to be further in the future – CIBC - February 21, 2019
- Near-term Trade Setups in EUR/USD and AUD/USD - February 21, 2019
- EUR/USD analysis: bearish case clearer once below 1.1300 - February 21, 2019