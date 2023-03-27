We witnessed renewed nervousness above all in Europe – the Euro came under pressure. Nervousness is damaging for the EUR, Ulrich Leuchtmann, Head of FX and Commodity Research at Commerzbank, reports.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro to suffer on a temporary abandonment of the ECB’s fight against inflation – Commerzbank - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: 1.0720 aligns as key near-term support - March 27, 2023
- EUR/USD looks consolidative for the time being – UOB - March 27, 2023