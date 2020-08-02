EUR/USD: Euro Trades At 22 Month High Ahead Of German IFO Sentiment Data

Euro (EUR) consolidates gains as economic recovery seen to be gathering pace German IFO sentiment data expected to push higher US Dollar (USD) extends declines on US – Chinese tensions and fears …
