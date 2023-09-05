EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0726, down 0.63%, as the Eurozone Producer Price Index and PMI data weakened than expected, signaling a slowing economy. Despite a contraction in business activity, ECB …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro tumbles amid slowing EU’s business activity, drops below 1.0800 - September 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could take a breather above 1.0700 - September 5, 2023
- Is it the right time for Bitcoin to jump above $30k again? - September 5, 2023