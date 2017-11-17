The euro continues to have a quiet week, as it stays close to the 1.16 line. In the Friday session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1654, up 0.11% on the day. In economic news, it’s a quiet end to the week, with no German or eurozone events. The US releases …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged On Lack Of Eurozone Indicators - November 17, 2017
- EUR/USD – Euro Unchanged As Investors Search For Cues - November 17, 2017
- Trade Idea Wrap-up: EUR/USD – Hold long entered at 1.1790 - November 17, 2017