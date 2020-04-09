US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) minutes released yesterday evening showed members intended to keep rates lower for the foreseeable future, though it was the euro that underperformed the most …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Euro underperforms as finance chiefs disagree - April 9, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: May continue to drift lower, possibly towards 1.0700 mark - April 9, 2020
- Dollar ends flat as gains in U.S. stocks keep upside in check - April 9, 2020