EUR/USD: Eurozone PMIs Dip But Suggest The Worst Of Supply Chain Problems Are Over

The headline PMI number showed a dip from the December figure, but there was plenty good news in the report. The Euro is lower against the USD but is slightly stronger against other G7 currencies.
