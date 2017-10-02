The previous week saw the Euro progressively worsen against the US Dollar. Although the pairing opened in the region of 1.1929 on Monday, it ultimately closed down at 1.1815 on Friday. Aftermath of Catalan Vote Leaves Difficult Situation for Euro Traders …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR USD Exchange Rate Drops after Troubling Weekend from Spanish Vote - October 2, 2017
- US Dollar Continues To Recover Despite Increased Pessimism By Speculators - October 2, 2017
- EUR/USD Loses a Few Ticks after Catalan Referendum - October 2, 2017