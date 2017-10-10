EUR USD Exchange Rate Strengthens as German Exports Boom

The Euro US Dollar (EUR USD) exchange rate continued to trend higher this morning as Germany’s latest trade figures impressed investors. The Euro extended its gains further this morning as Germany posted some impressive trade figures in August.
