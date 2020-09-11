The EUR/USD breached the 1.20 mark earlier this month. While the currency will likely meet resistance from here, further growth is still possible.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Expected To Remain Around 1.20 With Growth Possible - September 11, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Grind Higher but Faces Headwinds - September 11, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-Options to sell GBP below 1.20 USD, above 0.9600 EUR - September 11, 2020