EUR/USD has been rising amid a rise in Fed rate cut expectations. The US-Sino trade war continues topping the agenda. Tuesday’s technical chart is pointing to further, yet limited gains. “Currency …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Explaining How Trade Wars Move The Pair - August 6, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro erases overnight gains as greenback regains some shine - August 6, 2019
- What a time to be alive! Sharp, rapid movements on EUR/USD, SP500 and Gold! - August 6, 2019