EUR/USD has refreshed its four-day high near 1.0850 amid rising expectations for an unchanged Fed policy. Upbeat US Consumer Confidence data failed to provide support to the USD Index. The annual …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD: forecast uptick in Euro Area core CPI expected - March 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro rises at a slow pace, finds resistance near 1.0850 - March 28, 2023