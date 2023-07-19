EUR/USD stays defensive, mostly pressured, after reversing from 17-month high. US data backs “higher for longer” Fed rate concerns despite talks of policy pivot past July probing USD rebound. Chatters about ECB policymakers’ difficulties in conveying future path also weigh on Euro amid mixed sentiment.
