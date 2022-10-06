EUR/USD has overstepped the major hurdle of 0.9900 as the risk-off market tone has started fading away. The DXY is going through a tough time ahead of US NFP data. Weaker projections for Eurozone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD extends recovery above 0.9900 as risk-off fades, US NFP in focus - October 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears take the Day-2 bulls to the cleaners - October 5, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term buyers fight back - October 5, 2022