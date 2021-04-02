The EUR/USD pulled back to 1.1735 after the release of US data and resumed the move to the upside. Recently reached at 1.1775, the highest level since Tuesday’s Asian session. It remains at the top, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.1750 as the US dollar slides
The EUR/USD pulled back to 1.1735 after the release of US data and resumed the move to the upside. Recently reached at 1.1775, the highest level since Tuesday’s Asian session. It remains at the top, …