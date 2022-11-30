The headline Eurozone inflation is expected to decline to 10.4%. The EUR/USD pair has witnessed recovery after dropping to near 1.0320 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has managed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD extends recovery to near 1.0350 as risk-off mood wanes, Eurozone Inflation eyed - November 29, 2022
- EUR/USD traces upbeat options market signals to lean bullish near 1.0350 on a key day - November 29, 2022
- Experts Predict U.S. Dollar Will Stay Strong In 2023. What Does This Mean For You? - November 29, 2022