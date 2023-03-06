EUR/USD advances modestly at the beginning of the week and manages to revisit the 1.0660 region. EUR/USD looks to extend Friday’s marked advance north of 1.0600 the figure on Monday amidst some …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD extends the bounce to the 1.0660 region, USD looks offered - March 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: To Recoil Ahead Of Powell Testimony - March 6, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro tests key resistance area - March 6, 2023