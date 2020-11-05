FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD could edge higher in the near-term, although a move to 1.1880 is not favoured for the time being. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “EUR popped …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: Extra gains likely in the near-term – UOB - November 5, 2020
- US dollar falls as traders predict gridlock in Washington - November 5, 2020
- EUR/USD Analysis: US election-led volatility subsides, risk-on mood remains supportive - November 5, 2020