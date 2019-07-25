EUR/USD: Eyeing A Breakdown To Two-Year Lows

EUR/USD has been falling amid disappointing German figures. All eyes are on the European Central Bank which may be pushed to cut interest rates. Thursday’s technical chart indicates oversold …
