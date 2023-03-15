EUR/USD is aiming to recapture the 1.0600 resistance as hawkish ECB bets are solid despite brewing Eurozone banking system troubles. Despite the turmoil in the banking sector, ECB policymakers expect …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes 1.0600 as ECB sets for a bigger rate hike despite Credit Suisse fiasco - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dangerously near 1.0500; Euro under pressure on banking concerns, ahead of ECB - March 15, 2023
- EUR/USD: Recovery depends on whether jitters extend or whether they are contained – Rabobank - March 15, 2023