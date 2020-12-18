EUR/USD has carved out a double top bearish reversal pattern on the 15-minute chart. Acceptance under the double top neckline support of 1.2258 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for 1.2239 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes 1.2375 heading into year-end – Citibank - December 18, 2020
- Compare CitiBank USD to EUR exchange rate - December 17, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Keeps Running Could Correct Extreme Overbought Conditions - December 17, 2020