EUR/USD eyes a rebound towards the 1.1700 level – SocGen

EUR/USD did trade a new low for the year at 1.1514 but fought back and returned over 1.1550. The pair consolidates around this level and could see a leg higher towards the 1.1610 mark, then 1.1700, …
