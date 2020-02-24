Looking at the daily chart, we notice that since early February bears took charge and pressed EUR/USD from a trading zone to another. On Friday, the pair rallied to a higher trading zone 1.0812 – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook - February 24, 2020
- EUR/USD bounces off 34-month low; nearby resistance may be more durable [Video] - February 24, 2020
- EUR/USD remains on the defensive near 1.0820 post-IFO - February 24, 2020