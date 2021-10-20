EUR/USD is in recovery mode near-term. The intraday Elliott wave counts remain positive and we would allow for a deeper retracement to the 1.1741 four-month downtrend.” “Dips lower are indicated to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes further gains towards the four-month downtrend at 1.1741 – Commerzbank - October 20, 2021
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Trend to 1.1715 Intact - October 20, 2021
- EUR/USD faces some near-term consolidation – UOB - October 20, 2021