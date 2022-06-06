EUR/USD remains pressured for the third consecutive day. Hawkish Fedspeak, upbeat NFP renews bets on faster Fed rate hikes. Euro traders turn cautious ahead of ECB, with eyes on receiving clues for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD eyes further losses below 1.0700 as yields underpin firmer USD - June 6, 2022
- EUR/USD bearish zigzag testing key fibonacci support - June 6, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Yields lead the way in the absence of other news - June 6, 2022